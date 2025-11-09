69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond

Related Story

HAMMMOND - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond and will take place for the rest of the month.

The festival features live jousting tournaments, musicians and other acts. On the weekend of Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, a sword swallower will perform.

The festival will take place on Nov. 8-9, Nov. 15-16, Nov. 22-23, Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 6-7 from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

News
Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in...
Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond
HAMMMOND - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond and will take place for the rest of the... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 Thursday, November 06, 2025 10:09:00 PM CST November 06, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days