69°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond
Related Story
HAMMMOND - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond and will take place for the rest of the month.
The festival features live jousting tournaments, musicians and other acts. On the weekend of Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, a sword swallower will perform.
The festival will take place on Nov. 8-9, Nov. 15-16, Nov. 22-23, Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 6-7 from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
News
HAMMMOND - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond and will take place for the rest of the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling...
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'