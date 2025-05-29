Louisiana Primary Care Association voices concerns about Medicaid cuts at state capitol

BATON ROUGE - Potential cuts to Medicaid, which could impact thousands of residents here in Louisiana, have prompted the Louisiana Primary Care Association to voice its concerns. The association says they went to the state capitol to advocate and remind many there of the potential effects those cuts could have on residents.

"The Medicaid discussion is happening in Washington, D.C. Of course, the federal funding in match comes to every state. Every state is gonna be impacted by whatever those changes may be," Michael Griffin, board president of the LPCA, said.

"That will impact the state of Louisiana, and the coverage that is provided to individuals of Louisiana," he said.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 1.8 million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid. The LPCA estimates that a significant percentage of people who depend on Medicaid could lose coverage.

"A person who needs the assistance, a person who is low income and has been on Medicaid for some time, losing that Medicaid could be devastating," he said.

The concern of thousands possibly losing Medicaid is what brought them to the Capitol.

"A large percentage of our Medicaid recipients are kids, and then they're uninsured," he said. "Some adults are also on Medicaid who not only receive our primary care, but they also receive the necessary specialty care services throughout the state, all because they have this coverage," he added.

Griffin also told WBRZ that if there are cuts, the association will try to help find funding for those who may not be able to afford the necessary care.