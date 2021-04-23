Louisiana Legacy: Crawfishing Family

WBRZ Chief Photographer Chris Sasser Wins Emmy Award!

WBRZ Chief Photographer, Chris Sasser was recognized at The 39th Annual Suncoast Emmy® Awards when he was honored with an EMMY Award. The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners on Saturday, December 5, 2015.The Suncoast region includes Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

Sasser won for outstanding videography on a “Louisiana Legacy” story with Anchor / Reporter Kylie Dixon profiling the life of crawfish farmers. Chris has won numerous Associated Press and Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige awards in the past.

“I'm so thrilled I won my 1st Emmy. God has truly blessed me. I owe a lot of people a huge thank you for all the wisdom and guidance along the way. Mainly my wife, kids and coworkers. Also thanks to Kylie for letting me work on the story with her,” said Sasser.

Congratulations to Chris for his artistic vision and storytelling through the lens of a camera. You can see Chris’ work nightly on WBRZ News 2 or on WBRZ.com.