Local sheriff's office offering 'tactical training' for churchgoers

WALKER - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says it's offering "tactical training" for local church groups and members in the wake of Sunday's mass shooting in Texas.

The sheriff's office announced plans for the lessons Tuesday. Qualified LPSO instructors currently teaching the LPSO Concealed Carry class will lead the 8-hour course. The sheriff's office says the instructors will all be POST-certified.

The classes will be conducted at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Walker.

Upon successful completion of the class, the student will receive a “Training Certificate”. A copy of the certificate will also be kept on file at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A representative from the Church/Organization must provide documentation confirming each student’s affiliation with said entity. The cost is $125.00 per student and must be paid prior to class date. A minimum of 10 students will be required.

Local gun instructor Gordon Hutchinson, who also teaches tactical training to local churches, says church safety concerns were on the rise before Sunday's Texas church shooting.

"We actually conduct training in the sanctuary of the church. What might happened, what could happen...we go over these things," said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has conducted active shooter training for over two decades and believes places of worships should have a plan in place.

"Get down get on the floor, hide behind something in a church; that's pews. And hopefully you'll have some armed personnel who's been trained and who can try to engage the shooter," said Hutchinson.

The course will cover the following topics:

- Role of Security

- Legal requirements/responsibilities

- Emergency Planning

- Interaction with Law Enforcement

- Heightened Awareness

- Basic firearms and ballistics

- Tactical Firearms “Live Fire”

- Scenario based “simunition” training

Class dates:

Nov. 20-21 from 6-10pm each night. *Participants MUST attend both nights to get credit for the training.*

December 2nd from 8a - 4p

January 13th from 8a - 4p

Items Needed:

Letter from Church/organization representative

- Louisiana I.D.

- Eye and ear protection

- Handgun (common calibers such as 9mm, 40 cal/ 45, etc.)

- Handgun holster

- 50 rounds of ammunition

- All additional items such as other safety equipment and simunition will be supplied by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

For scheduling and questions, individuals may call 225-435-1560 or email Sdufour@lpso.org