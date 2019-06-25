Local lawyer arrested for attempted murder, sexual solicitation

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers have arrested a man after he allegedly solicited a woman for sex and shot another man twice in the chest.

According to the affidavit, authorities were first alerted to the incident when a man and woman arrived at Baton Rouge General Hospital in a U-Haul truck Wednesday morning. The man was rushed into emergency surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Police were first advised of a complaint call about two possible gunshots in the area of Tulip and Camellia Street. The caller told authorities, they observed two white males and a white female arguing in the street. The caller also saw one of the males and the female leave in a U-Haul truck.

During their investigation, authorities identified 42-year-old Bradley Wood, a local lawyer, as a suspect. Authorities learned that Wood had made contact with the woman, identified as 34-year-old Kayla David, via the Internet. She arrived at Wood's residence where he was allegedly going to pay her for a sex act.

When the police arrived at the hospital, David told them that Woods attempted to pull her into the house. At some point, the male victim, who was on the street with a U-Haul, saw David struggling with Wood.

The victim ran to intervene and got into a fight with Wood. David then said she began to run to the truck when she heard gunfire and realized the victim had been shot.

Wood was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, solicitation of prostitution and illegal use of a weapon. He bonded out of jail early Friday morning.

David was also arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison where she is charged with prostitution.