LIVE: Local lawmakers and officials offer condolences after Kip Holden's death

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers, officials and other prominent names in the capital city are offering their condolences after former Mayor-President Melvin "Kip" Holden died early Wednesday morning.

Former Metro Councilwoman C. Denise Marcelle who served during Holden's time said she was very sad to hear about Holden's passing, and that he was a "leader" and a "visionary" during his tenure. She said Holden pioneered the downtown Baton Rouge that residents enjoy today.

Former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called Holden a "relentless advocate for progress" and said his example as the first Black mayor "opened doors and shifted possibilities."

Mayor-President Sid Edwards called Holden a "trailblazer and devoted public servant who left an indelible mark on Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish."

"Mayor Holden was a man of great vision and tireless commitment. As the first African American to serve as Mayor-President, he broke barriers and paved the way for future generations. His leadership, his passion for our community, and his genuine love for the people of this parish were evident in all he did," Edwards said.

Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff LeDuff said he knew Holden since the latter's days on the Metro Council, saying that when Holden later became mayor in 2004, he was blessed to be selected to serve as police chief under the city's first Black mayor.

"In doing so, we became the city's first African-American mayor and African-American chief of police," LeDuff said. "And he led our city through a lot of first time events (like) Hurricane Katrina and the dark days of Hurricane Gustav."

LeDuff also called Holden a "bright man," adding that the former mayor could navigate the political landscape of East Baton Rouge Parish and was "a man about town" who understood what Baton Rouge was.

District Attorney Hillar Moore remembered Holden as a dear friend who "had a transformative vision for our city and demonstrated remarkable skill in bringing diverse stakeholders together to realize what he knew would strengthen our community."

"Personally, Kip and I collaborated on several successful initiatives that made a lasting differences, all with the shared goal of making Baton Rouge not just safer, but a place where residents could thrive with genuine pride," Moore added.

The Louisiana Law Enforcement Association said Holden "embraced a true love and admiration for his other family-the men and women of law enforcement, whom he deeply cared about."

"It never went unnoticed. He was a true champion of public safety employees. His leadership brought pride and hope to everyone wearing a badge that took an oath to protect and serve," LLEA said in a statement.

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Superintendent LaMont Cole said Holden "always held profound respect for him" dating back to Cole's days in high school when he knew one of the former mayor's sons.

“Throughout his remarkable career, Mayor Holden became a trailblazer as the first African-American mayor of Baton Rouge.? I served diligently on the Metro Council during his final year as mayor. I learned a lot from watching and speaking with him over the years," Cole said. "His leadership, dedication and unwavering service to the city of Baton Rouge have left a lasting impact, and he will be truly missed. May his legacy continue to inspire us all.”