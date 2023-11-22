Legislative task force hopes to address dangerous chases in wake of deadly pursuits

BATON ROUGE - A proposal from Senator Caleb Kleinpeter was approved Tuesday morning by a judiciary committee in the Louisiana Senate. This means a taskforce will be assigned to study high speed chases with law enforcement.

“I don’t know if it’s a change of pursuit procedure training or having a harsher penalty for aggravated flight, but what I do know is we need to bring everyone to the same table to ensure this doesn't happen again,” Kleinpeter said.

Kleinpeter came up with the idea after the deaths of high schoolers Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill. Gill’s father says the taskforce is just a step to making real change.

“I want a bill in place too. But the task force is the best path to get a solid resolution on it. I don’t think we should throw something in there that's not going to do what we want it to do,” Gill said.

8 people will sit on the taskforce, all from different organizations.

“It will be a member of the sheriffs association, district attorneys association, police chiefs association, a member from the senate that will be the chairman, and a state representative,” Kleinpeter explained.

Also included will be the state public defender, a member of the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and a member of internal affairs.

“It means a lot, unfortunately we had to lose our daughters over this but it means a lot,” Gill said.