Lee High School will get football program next year
BATON ROUGE – School officials announced prep football will become a part of the Lee High School athletics program next year.
School officials released details during a news conference Friday afternoon during an event for students.
The Lee High School mascot is the Patriot. School colors are white, blue and red.
The Patriots will initially be a JV squad in 2019-2020 and grow to a varsity squad. They’ll play as a 4A high school.
More details — the first two years the school will have a junior varsity team in 4A and then add a varsity team the third year. They have not hired a coach yet, and will likely be playing at Olympia Stadium @WBRZ— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) November 16, 2018
Lee High School returned to its new campus in 2016 after the original, 1950s-era school was demolished and rebuilt.
