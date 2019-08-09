85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lee High School will get football program next year

Related Story

BATON ROUGE – School officials announced prep football will become a part of the Lee High School athletics program next year.

School officials released details during a news conference Friday afternoon during an event for students.

The Lee High School mascot is the Patriot. School colors are white, blue and red.

The Patriots will initially be a JV squad in 2019-2020 and grow to a varsity squad. They’ll play as a 4A high school.

Lee High School returned to its new campus in 2016 after the original, 1950s-era school was demolished and rebuilt.

Watch Friday afternoon and evening newscasts for additional details.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Related Images

News
Lee High School will get football program...
Lee High School will get football program next year
BATON ROUGE – School officials announced prep football will become a part of the Lee High School athletics program next... More >>
8 months ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 16, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days