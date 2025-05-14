LED, tech firm announces 'energy-focused innovation hub' coming to New Orleans

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development announced Monday that an energy-focused innovation hub is coming to New Orleans.

Newlab New Orleans will be located near the Intercoastal Industrial Canal. The company says the new facility will focus on helping stimulate economic growth by giving energy startups resources to demonstrate new technologies.

"When we look at cities for New Lab, we're not looking for the easiest path, we're looking for places with real advantages, and that's a place like here where public and private partners are serious about taking on tough problems to make a real economic difference. I mean Louisiana, New Orleans, this program checks every one of those boxes," Newlab co-founder David Belt said.

Officials did not say when they expected the facility to be done.