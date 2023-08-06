Leaking water pipe fixed following call to 2 On Your Side

DENHAM SPRINGS - Water that's been leaking from a pipe for a year in Livingston Parish was capped off and secured following a call to 2 On Your Side.

The pipe is off Thunderbird Lane, in a neighborhood off of Highway 16 in Denham Springs. Crystal Hall says the pipe had been leaking since the August 2016 flood, likely run over by a truck working construction in the area.

"It's a nasty mess," said Hall. "I mean it's muddy, it stinks."

For the past year, the leaking pipe made the center of a cul-de-sac across from Hall's house into a soggy mud pit. After contacting the City of Denham Springs a handful of times with no results, Hall's husband contacted 2 On Your Side.

The leaking water, mud, and growing weeds have provided a home for mosquitoes, snakes, and rodents. Neighbor's have tried to mow the overgrown cul-de-sac only to have their lawnmower sink into the mud and become stuck.

"He had to get someone to pull him out with a truck," said Hall.

A few weeks ago, Hall says she saw some city trucks drive out to investigate the issue.

"They said they would be back to fix it the following Monday and that's been a few weeks ago and I haven't seen anyone since then," she said.

Tuesday morning, 2 On Your Side contacted the Denham Springs Service Department. By 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the leaking pipe was fixed.

Hall contacted WBRZ and thanks 2 On Your Side.