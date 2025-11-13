Latest Weather Blog
LDH reports public exposure to measles at New Orleans airport on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana resident exposed others to measles at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health said.
According to LDH, the person exposed the public to measles at the airport while beyond the security checkpoint on Concourse B on Sunday, Nov. 9, between 5 and 8:30 p.m.
The person is reportedly an adult resident of Region 9, which is comprised of Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The person's vaccination status was reportedly unknown, but they were not hospitalized and will remain isolated until no longer infectious.
LDH said measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infectious person leaves. Based on the information provided, no exposures would've happened after 8:30.
The department said anyone who was at the exposure location between 5 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday should:
- Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or had it before
- Watch for symptoms, which can appear seven to 21 days after exposure, and can include fever, red or watery eyes, cough, runny nose and a red and blotchy rash
- Notify a provider before seeing them that you have been exposed to measles
This is the third reported measles case in 2025.
