Lawmakers want budget transparency from Jindal

BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers want to know why the governor will not tell them how much money the state overspent last fiscal year. They want transparency from Governor Jindal's administration.



"Well it puts us in a bind trying to make the proper adjustments," said Sen. Dan Claitor(R-Baton Rouge).



A spokesperson for the administration said the amount the state overspent will be revealed to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget when it meets in October.

State Treasurer John Kennedy(R) estimated the total will be "well over" $100 million dollars.



Rep. Pat Smith(D-Baton Rouge) said to expect budget cuts in the usual places. "The only places we can cut when we look at the budget are health care and higher education."



Kennedy estimates the amount overspent last year, along with shortfalls in the current budget year and the next budget year will total $1 billion.

Governor Jindal, a candidate for president, is touting his management of Lousiana's finances.