Landry signs executive order tasking Board of Regents with protecting free speech on college campuses

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Tuesday that will task the Louisiana Board of Regents with ensuring the protection of freedom of speech on public university campuses.

The executive order will also require an annual report to the governor's office and the legislature on any violations of free speech on campus. Landry said he wants the board to ensure these campuses are places that are opportunities to grow.

“For years, I have met students from across our state who have expressed concern about the direction of free speech on our college campuses. Students should never have to fear retribution from their teachers or classmates because they do not agree on speech or politics," Landry said. "Today’s Executive Order is a step in the right direction to cultivate a culture on our campuses where open dialogue between all viewpoints is prevalent and protected."

Landry, joined by members of the legislature, Attorney General Liz Murrill and LSU Board of Supervisors members, signed the order on LSU's campus. Earlier in the day he held a press conference announcing tax reforms.

Landry said he signed the order to ensure the equal protection of free speech on college campuses, gesturing toward right-wing talking points like "cancel culture" and censorship.

"One voice seems to be quieted, while another seems to yell," Landry said in front of Memorial Tower at the center of LSU's campus.

Landry referenced the "cancelation" of figures like Rep. Matt Gaetz and right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk, the former of which experienced widespread scrutiny for allegations he had sex with a minor and the latter founding Turning Point USA, members of LSU's chapter of which also joined Landry at the signing. No members of a liberal or leftist student organization were represented, despite Turning Point's presence.

Landry said he wants to ensure free speech is equally practiced as a nonpartisan ideal on college campuses, adding that there will be a clear line to ensure the rules are not constantly changing in regards to free speech policy.

"Liberty expects you to have the responsibility to protect freedom," Landry said, quoting Thomas Jefferson's declaration of America's unalienable rights in the Constitution.

LSU said they are "dedicated to open dialogue on politics and important issues."

"We believe that thoughtful conversations help our community grow and empower individuals to be informed and engaged citizens," a statement said.

Murrill said she fully supports the executive order and wants to embrace free speech in the arena of education, delineating what she sees as free speech from the widely publicized pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University in New York City.

"That is not protected speech. That is criminal behavior," Murrill said, referencing unlawful occupation of campus buildings, among other actions. "You'll be held accountable for your actions if you want to engage in that kind of behavior."

The governor said that he feels that only one ideology of speech is represented in on-campus discourse, adding that he wants college campuses to be places for education and broadening one's horizons and not indoctrination, another right-wing talking point Landry has frequently espoused.

When pressed on what makes this executive order necessary and distinct from legislation that is already in place to protect free speech — including the First Amendment — Landry said that the executive order clarifies the wishes of the executive.

Landry also wants to ensure that all education at a public university leads to a vocation, as well as keeping graduates in the state to continue its growth.

"(We) look forward to making Louisiana just a great place again," Landry said.