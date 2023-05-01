Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1

HAMMOND, La. – Lamar scored early and often Saturday on the way to a 7-1 win over the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team in Southland Conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.



The Cardinals (24-18, 8-9 SLC) scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before plating a pair in the fifth. Two more runs in the eighth wrapped up Lamar's offense in the game as they pounded out a total of 15 hits off Southeastern (19-20, 4-10 SLC) pitching.



From the second through fifth, Lamar rapped out three hits in each inning



Tyler Finke (3-for-5) led the way at the plate once again for Southeastern, driving in the Lions' only run in the ninth. Jake Killingsworth (2-for-4) and TJ Salvaggio (2-for-3) also turned in multi-hit performances at the plate for SLU.



Lamar starting pitcher Hunter Hesseltine (3-1) kept the Lions off balance, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits and two walks, striking out three batters.



Andrew Landry (2-6), the first of four SLU pitchers, suffered the loss. He allowed three runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings of work. Landry walked two and struck out one.



Both teams combined to strand 23 runners.



UP NEXT

The series wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. It is another Military Sunday game with all active duty military personnel and veterans receiving free admission (must show Military ID at the ticket window).



SLU will send right-hander Brennan Stuprich (3-3, 5.60) to the mound in the series finale. He will match up against Cardinal right-hander Patrick Hail (2-0, 3.13).

