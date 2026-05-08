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LaHouse tells residents to prepare roofs, have emergency bags packed ahead of 2026 hurricane season
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BATON ROUGE — Ahead of the 2026 hurricane season, which officially starts June 1, state and local officials are participating in Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Abigail Whitam with 2une In visited LaHouse on LSU’s campus to learn how to prepare your home in the event of severe weather.
They told her that it’s important to make sure your roof is prepared, as well as to make sure none of the shingles are lifted. This will keep water from entering the home.
It is also important to have an emergency bag packed and ready in the event you need to leave quickly. Things to include are non-perishable food items, water, clothing, important documents and important medications.
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BATON ROUGE — Ahead of the 2026 hurricane season, which officially starts June 1, state and local officials are participating... More >>
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