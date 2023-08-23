L'Auberge Casino opening sportsbook next week

BATON ROUGE - L'Auberge Casino will become one of the first casinos in Louisiana to open a sportsbook next week.

The casino announced on Friday that The Sportsbook at L'Auberge will officially open Monday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. The Sportsbook will eventually include 25 betting kiosks and ticket writer stations to support "thousands" of sports betting options.

The casino floor Sportsbook location will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00am–10:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Promenade Sportsbook location will be open on Fridays from 4:00 p.m. –10:00 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Read the full announcement below.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge(“L’Auberge”) is excited to announce the opening of The Sportsbook at L’Auberge (“The Sportsbook”) on Monday, November 1st, at 4:00pm, pending customary regulatory approvals. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on the casino floor with local dignitaries and guests joining L’Auberge team members to celebrate the momentous occasion.

L’Auberge will offer a state-of-the-art sports betting experience at The Sportsbook, including 25 sports betting kiosks in the near future and ticket writer stations that will support thousands of sports betting options for its customers. The Sportsbook will allow betting at two locations, one on the casino floor near the High Limit Slots area and a second in the mychoice® Promenade area. The casino floor Sportsbook location will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00am–10:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00am–11:00pm. The Promenade Sportsbook location will be open on Fridays from 4:00pm–10:00pm and Saturday–Sunday from 8:00am–11:00pm.

“We are so excited to soon welcome sports fans to The Sportsbook at L’Auberge,” said Kim Ginn, Vice President and General Manager for L’Auberge. “The passion for Louisiana’s sports teams runs deep in this region, and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans all year-round.”

Before placing their wagers, guests may build their bets using Bet Builder, an easy-to-use tool that allows guests to check the latest lines, plan their bets and see potential winnings before placing their wagers. Customers can start building their bets now or any time before placing their wagers by visiting https://bit.ly/lbrbetbuilder.

Ronnie Rantz, CEO and President of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame will be on hand to

celebrate the first wagers at L’Auberge. Rantz is well known for his leadership on Louisiana State University’s 1991 and 1993 National Championship baseball teams and played professionally in the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers organizations.

For more information, visit us at www.lbatonrouge.com, log on to Facebook at www.facebook.com/laubergebatonrouge, find us on Twitter @LAubergeBR or find us on Instagram @LAubergeBR.