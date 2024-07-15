'King of the Bayou' slingshot show draws in crowds from across the US

BATON ROUGE - More than 200 people attended the second annual 'King of the Bayou' festival to show off their slingshots, jeeps and corvettes in an event hosted by the Baton Rouge Slingshot Riders Saturday afternoon.

The event gave participants an outlet to show their customized vehicles. There were also competitions that included best in theme, sound, and a light show.

"We have people from all over the community coming to see things that they don't normally get to see," member of Baton Rouge Slingshot Riders Chad Collins said.

The winner of the King of Lights contest, Tameka Mann, came from Mississippi to participate in this event. She says that after her mom passed away from COVID, she fell into depression. Her slingshot has helped her cope with the loss.

"I have more good days than bad. Most of it is because of this slingshot, the family, friends, and the support that we have for one another," she said.

Participants also say that the community aspect is what they enjoy the most about this event.

"Win, lose or draw. We're all one big family that's just out here to have fun," Mann said.

Event organizers say that they didn't expect crowds as large as Saturday's. Baton Rouge Slingshot Riders hope to bring 'King of the Bayou' to the state fairgrounds next year.