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Kids and adults participate in First Free Sunday events in downtown Baton Rouge
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BATON ROUGE — Residents gathered at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum and the Old Governor's Mansion for First Free Sunday events.
At the mansion, local musicians from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and faculty from both LSU and UL Lafayette gave a concert featuring pieces from Joaquin Turina, Kenji Bunch and Mozart.
Down the street, the Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosted an Astronomy Day event for kids. The event featured unlimited planetarium experiences with hands-on activities led by Glasgow Middle School's Myth Makers. Myth Makers is the junior league of Baton Rouge's Story Time and Arts and Crafts.
"My favorite part about today is just seeing all the little kids get to learn about all the stuff that we've been learning about all year, because this is what we do in our class in Myth Makers," one student said.
A NASA solar system ambassador, along with the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, provided interactive activities for the children to enjoy.
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