Juvenile still at large after shooting off Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot his father during an argument at a Baton Rouge apartment Monday.
The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the Warwick apartment complex along Jefferson Highway, just south of Corporate Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the boy shot his father after a "disagreement" and that the minor ran off before officers arrived.
The victim is expected to survive.
Police announced an arrest Tuesday, booking the child on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The department did not immediately share any other details about what led to the shooting.
