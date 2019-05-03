July 26, 2018 Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The heat is on, and temperatures will be breaking into the 90s before noon. An Ozone Action Day has been declared until midnight for Pointe Coupee, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes. The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, so try to limit your time outside today. High temperatures will be reaching around 96° with light winds out of the northeast, but shifting more southeasterly later this evening. This will slowly increase incoming moisture into the region, allowing for more muggy conditions late tonight. Temperatures will be eventually cooling to 75° overnight.

Up Next: Dry air is continuing to stick around, as a high to our northeast is keeping a frontal system to our south. The dry pattern that we have been in this week is beginning to break down, increasing incoming moisture through the weekend and into next week. Afternoon showers will be back in the forecast, staying isolated on Saturday, but scattering and increasing in intensity Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Temperatures will also be cooling during this period, dropping into the low 90s on Sunday, and dipping into the upper 80s by Tuesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The upper level trough that has been dumping rain across the northeast and has kept us dry, is now starting to lift slowly. This will slowly increase dew point temperatures and rainfall chances as we move into the weekend. This will continue into next week, peaking Monday and Tuesday as a cold front from the northwest breaks through the Gulf States and into the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions will begin to dry out slowly behind the front as we proceed into the latter half of next week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

