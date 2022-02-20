66°
Jordan Harper
BATON ROUGE - While some of the 19 seniors at LSU's senior day game against Florida will be celebrating their final time playing in Tiger Stadium, Jordan Harper may finish his career without ever getting to play on the field.
A scout team senior defensive end, Harper has toiled behind the scenes for 4 years: his mission, to make his teammates better as he fought to eventually get on the field.
While one goal may not come to fruition, Harper has made the most of his time at LSU.
Through his dedication and hard work, Harper earned a scholarship this year at the beginning of the season and has already graduated with a degree in business.
He plans to go into coaching once the semester has ended.
