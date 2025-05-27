Latest Weather Blog
John Foster to play The Grand Ole Opry
BATON ROUGE — Addis' rising star John Foster is debuting at The Grand Ole Opry in June.
Just hours after Foster played with Opry member Craig Morgan, he announced in a social media post that he would debut at the historic Nashville music venue.
"I'm incredibly honored to announce that I will make my Opry debut on Saturday, June 7," Foster said.
Foster will be joined by Opry members Bill Anderson, Old Crow Medicine Show and Mark Willis, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.
"The first time I went to the Opry, I fought back tears because I was so overwhelmed with joy," Foster said, "This has been my #1 dream ever since I started music, and now, because of your support, my dream will come true! I will NEVER be able to express my gratitude! Glory be to God!"
This comes after Foster came in second place on season 23 of American Idol.
The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
