Jalen Reed returns from injury
BATON ROUGE - As the LSU men's basketball team preps for the 2025-2026 season, forward Jalen Reed is back at full strength after a season ending injury in 2024.
Reed, one of just two returning players from LSU's roster last season, played 19 minutes in Sunday's exhibition game against UCF in his first action since tearing his ACL in December of 2024.
"His recovery and rehab journey has been, really, it's inspiring to me," said LSU head coach Matt McMahon. "This guy from the day he came out of surgery has been all in on getting better. He is not only physically but his mindset, he's really grown in that regard, I think he sets the example for our team in the locker room."
LSU opens the regular season Wednesday, November 5 against Tarleton State at the Maravich Center.
