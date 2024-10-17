INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Brusly officer resigns after waving gun in air, shouting threats

ADDIS- A Brusly Police Department officer resigned after a disturbing situation was caught on an Addis police officer's body camera last month.



Addis officers were investigating a domestic dispute at a local business where a husband and his estranged wife worked. Addis officers resolved the situation. Then, Brusly Police Officer Shellie Maranto, arrived in a rage outside her jurisdiction.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained the body camera footage that clearly shows Brusly Police Officer Shellie Maranto approaching a group of officers at a high rate of speed in her unmarked police unit. She immediately exited the vehicle and began yelling, "The f****** c*** is going to jail. I'm going to kill her, the whore."



Moments after Maranto arrives, she begins waving her Brusly Police Department issued service weapon in the air as she continues shouting profanities.



"I'm going to kill her, the whore," Maranto said. "I don't care about going to jail. F*** my life. I ain't got kids. F*** it," Maranto is recorded saying.



The domestic dispute at the Addis business occurred on March 31.



Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto, that he was made aware of the body camera footage on Sunday, April 2, 2017. That's when Maranto was placed on administrative leave, and her department issued police items were taken away. Maranto resigned from the Brusly Police Department on Monday, April 3, 2017 according to Chief Lefeaux.



He said an item was going to be added to the town council's agenda to have Maranto terminated that week. She resigned instead.



"This puts a black eye on every other law enforcement officer in our town, and it's an embarrassment for the town and department," Chief Lefeaux said.



Maranto started working for the Brusly Police Department three years ago as a school resource officer. She was then moved to an office position inside the department, but was given a department issued unit, according to Lefeaux. Lefeaux said she had no prior disciplinary history with the department, and he never heard Maranto use that type of language with that tone before.



The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate the matter. However, in the middle of their investigation, the woman who Maranto was yelling about asked the WBRSO to drop their investigation.



Charges have not been filed against Maranto, and charges have also not been ruled out. She is the sister-in-law of the woman she was calling out and the sister of the man.



This is a developing story. Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto will have the full story tonight on WBRZ at 6 p.m.