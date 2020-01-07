Investigation into fire caused by arson on Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a tire repair business along Florida Boulevard.

Officials have pinpointed arson as the cause of the fire at Pelican Tires and Rims.

First responders rushed to the scene around 12:26 a.m. to find a large stack of tires engulfed in flames. The tires were just outside of the store and the fire was on the verge of spreading to the store itself.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the inside of the building, and no injuries occurred during the dangerous incident.

But the outside of the building was left slightly damaged and the fire caused a total loss of $50,000.

In September of last year, another Baton Rouge tire shop was the target of arson. This shop happens to be owned by the same person who runs Pelican Tires and Rims. Investigators are analyzing the cases to see if they are related.

Officials say this incident is being investigated, and they urge anyone with information to contact Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.