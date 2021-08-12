Interview: Second Grade teacher at Sugar Mill Primary says students are well-prepared for new school year

PRAIRIEVILLE - Campuses across Ascension Parish are preparing for the exciting first day of class for K-12 students early Tuesday morning.

WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza is visiting Prairieville's Sugar Mill Primary School where a new school year also means a brand new campus for local students.

Ascension schools welcomed students back to the classroom yesterday and for the very first time over at Sugar Mill Primary!



The recently constructed Pre-K through Fifth Grade institution opened its doors to the public for the first time this month.

Chad Lynch, Chief Operations Director to Ascension Public Schools, is on hand at Sugar Mill for the first day of the new school year.

Lynch said though he's seen a number of school openings, he still appreciates the opportunity to observe the first-day excitement on campus.

He told WBRZ, "This is about the fourteenth new school I've participated in opening. It's always exciting to see the students, especially the young ones, walk in the building for the first time. Their eyes are looking up and around, looking at the new building and it's just an awesome day for them and an awesome day for us."

Lynch also said the school is built to provide for just over 700 students, and he added that at the moment it's serving approximately 447 enrolled students.

Like other schools in Ascension Parish, parents of Sugar Mill students are encouraged to use the Parish's new safety app.

The "Here Comes the Bus App" utilizes GPS technology to let parents know when their child's bus is in the vicinity.

This means students won't have to stand outside at their bus stops, but leave their homes when the app alerts their parents that the schoolbus is approaching.

