Interview: New EBR Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse, on plans for district's students

BATON ROUGE - Due to the battle against novel coronavirus, educators and students in East Baton Rouge Parish have been through a tumultuous period in the district's educational history.

Newly appointed EBR Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse is taking this into consideration as he embarks on his new role in leading the district through the remainder of the pandemic.

Narcisse spoke with WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada about how he intends to approach his responsibilities, saying that one of his first steps has been to provide effective communication to parents, faculty, and staff regarding COVID-related concerns and upcoming vaccination procedures.

In an effort to advance communication between school board officials and members of the public, Narcisse is leading two town halls during the first week of February.

The first, which took place Tuesday (Feb. 2), was held for faculty and staff. It was during this meeting that plans for the upcoming vaccination efforts were discussed.

The second town hall, during which similar information will be disseminated to the district's parents, will take place on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

"We want to make sure we're getting information out," Narcisse explained, "so that people know exactly what's going on."

The district invites you to participate in one of the virtual roundtable discussions led by OLOL medical professionals.... Posted by EBR Schools on Monday, February 1, 2021

But Narcisse aims to do much more than relay information to the public. He also wants to make listening a priority.

"First, I'm trying to make sure I'm listening to the school leaders and the teachers," Narcisse said. "I've been doing some roundtables with all the principals in the city. I'm also going to have a roundtable with teachers to listen to where the challenges are so that maybe we can start helping them."

He's even been engaging with other members of the community, for an expanded view of the situation.

Touching on this, Narcisse said, "I've also been meeting with some small faith-based groups. So, we're trying to get as much information as possible so we can kind of start moving that work forward. And also, we've been listening to our local officials. In terms of our doctors, we've been working with some of them, our medical professionals to help us think through some of those things."

Narcisse went on to say that he hopes to lead even more roundtable discussions with school leaders, teachers, and community members to see how, via a collaborative effort, students can enjoy the best opportunity possible to advance in their educational careers.

