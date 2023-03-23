83°
Inside The Weather: High Water on the Mississippi River
In the spring, you will usually find the Mississippi River running at higher levels than usual. Sometimes, it even tips flood stage. WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains why in the associated video. You can always find the latest river levels on wbrz.com/weather, right HERE.
For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
