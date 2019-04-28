Injured BRPD officer presented with wheelchair accessible van

BATON ROUGE- After months of fundraising, a Baton Rouge Police Officer injured last year got a big boost today.

Back the Blue and the Baton Rouge Police Department have worked hard to help raise money for officer Rickey Faust, and today he saw the results in the form of a wheelchair accessible van.

Just after midnight on March 21, 2017. Faust was involved in a crash that put him in the ICU. Authorities say he was responding to a holdup alarm when he tried to pass a car on I-12. Investigators say the other car and Faust moved into the left lane at the same time.

Faust then tried to move back into the right lane and lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete median wall. Police say Faust suffered major injuries to his spine, broken ribs and severe bruising.

Faust is paralyzed from the neck down. Five days a week he attends physical therapy to work on small movements that will help him reach a greater goal.

Back the Blue is also trying to build him a house to further accommodate his needs.