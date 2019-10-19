Independence Day forecast

Typical summer heat and humidity will persist through the week. Rain chances will stay low, gradually increasing Thursday through the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: If you have outdoor plans for the fourth, they should be in good shape. Temperatures will again run into the low 90s with plenty of humidity so keep a pool or air conditioning and a cold beverage nearby if possible! Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, but should a stray shower develop, the area will be free of any rain by evening. Humidity will persist into the evening too, so expect stickiness while viewing WBRZ’s Fireworks over the Mississippi!

Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Recognize the signs and symptoms displayed in the graphic below. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. Finally, while we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list!

Up Next: Highs and lows will stay in the low 90s and mid 70s through the week with high humidity. Afternoons will be partly sunny. As far as rain chances go, some isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms may begin to flare up Wednesday through Friday but action will become more likely by the weekend as the upper levels become less stable.

The Tropics: In the Atlantic Basin, there well defined area of low pressure and associated showers and thunderstorms southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center has given tropical wave Invest 94L an 80 percent chance of development within the next 5 days. The system will slide westward toward the Lesser Antilles through this week. There is no cause for concern at this time.

THE SCIENCE: An upper level ridge and weak surface high pressure will double to produce hot and mainly dry conditions through Wednesday. Southerly flow—the resulting sea breeze—and surface dew points in the mid 70s may squeeze out a stray shower on Tuesday or Wednesday but activity would be highly scarce. Speaking of the elevated dew points, expected an excessive level of humidity with afternoon heat indices pushing 100 degrees or slightly higher each afternoon through the week. Actual air temperatures will peak in the low 90s. On Thursday, a weak upper level trough will move just north of the area and while forecast models do not suggest any significant vorticity maxima, the axis of that trough may be the culprit for some model QPF and we’ll introduce slim rain chances for the afternoon hours. The weakening ridge and another weak upper disturbance may lead to some isolated activity on Friday. Further westward retreat of the ridge over the weekend will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. In addition to that, some northwesterly flow aloft and “ridge-riding” disturbances may enhance convection.

--Josh