64°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish teacher nominated for state Teacher of the Year award
Related Story
PLAQUEMINE - A teacher at MSA West in Iberville Parish is nominated for the state Teacher of the Year award for the first time in her 24 years of educating.
Donna Michelet teaches STEM Lab at the elementary school. The class is for elementary students of all ages and teaches them skills they can take outside of the classroom, such as sewing.
Even after decades of experience, Michelet says she's still in love with her job.
"It's just very gratifying and is just the happiest place to be."
News
PLAQUEMINE - A teacher at MSA West in Iberville Parish is nominated for the state Teacher of the Year award... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU softball rolls in SEC Tournament opener
-
Two years after Houston murder, Ascension Parish family searching for answers in...
-
Disney to build its 7th theme park, this one in the United...
-
India fires missiles on Pakistan. Islamabad calls it an act of war...
-
Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected...