I-12 eastbound to close at the split Thursday through Saturday nights

BATON ROUGE - As part of the ongoing College Flyover Project, I-12 eastbound will be closed at the 10/12 split three nights this week. 

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, the Interstate will be closed from 10 p.m. that night until 5 a.m. the next morning so crews can install bridge girders for the project. 

I-12 eastbound traffic will divert onto I-10 east to Essen Lane north where they can re-enter I-12 eastbound. 

Officials said the flyover project is estimated to finish in early 2025. 

