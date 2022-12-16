I-10 closed due to vehicle fire near Washington St. exit

BATON ROUGE - A box truck caught on fire while on I-10 just before the Washington Street exit Wednesday night.

Fire crews were on the scene around 9:10 p.m. and had the fire put out within 10 minutes.

Baton Rouge Fire Department shut down I-10 near the I-10 and I-110 split, but re-opened one lane around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.