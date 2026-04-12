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Hundreds attend Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk

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BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people were sporting teal and raising awareness for ovarian cancer during Saturday's Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk.

The 1.5-mile walk to honor people who have had ovarian cancer or are currently fighting it has been happening since 2013. 

Walker Les Burl said he participates each year, learning more about the cancer that's hard to detect. He says it's important to share information about signs and symptoms with others. 

"Bringing awareness to these people, so they can bring it to their friends around the whole community," Burl said. 

Following the walk, the LSU Softball team will host its annual "Strikeout Ovarian Cancer" game. The Tigers take on Arizona at 5 p.m. 

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Hundreds attend Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness...
Hundreds attend Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people were sporting teal and raising awareness for ovarian cancer during Saturday's Geaux Teal Ovarian... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2026 Apr 11, 2026 Saturday, April 11, 2026 10:34:00 AM CDT April 11, 2026

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