Latest Weather Blog
Houma man arrested after deputies find a small bag of Methamphetamines outside of home
Related Story
HOUMA— A Houma man now faces multiple drug charges after Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies found a small bag of drugs outside his home while responding to reports of gunshots.
Deputies were called to 27-year-old Jeffery Joseph Bourgeois Jr.'s home off Nassau Court just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Neighbors said they heard yelling and gunshots coming from the home and suspected it was connected to illegal drug activity.
Once deputies arrived at Bourgeois's home, they found a small plastic bag filled with suspected Methamphetamines in his front yard. Deputies also found heroin inside Bourgeois's clothes and a stolen firearm.
He is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces several charges including possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics and possession of a CDS I (heroin).
His bond is $150,000.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police searching for man who broke into Baton Rouge retirement community, held...
-
Disability advocates sue state over laws they claim limit ballot access to...
-
House attracting unwanted visitors, neighbors scared
-
Angola guards stopped inmate who escaped to roof of building after stabbing...
-
AT&T outage leads to connection problems in hospitals, emergency call centers around...