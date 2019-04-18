69°
Latest Weather Blog
Hot garbage: Firefighters respond to burning waste truck downtown
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to deal with a dumpster fire on wheels in downtown Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was seen spraying down the hot mess on Convention Street just off Florida Street right around noon. Firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control within about 15 minutes.
No injuries have been reported.
The vehicle appears to be owned by Republic Services. It's still unclear what caused the truck to catch fire.
News
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to deal with a dumpster fire on wheels in downtown Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen oil sludge facility facing lawsuits
-
Following WBRSO deadly crash, BRPD issues memo about drivers with suspended licenses
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Survey shows voter approval of rail service between BR and New Orleans
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate