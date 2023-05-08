74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Holden chooses to uphold BRPD chief's firing

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden announced he will uphold his decision to fire Baton Rouge Police Chief Dewayne White.

Holden made the announcement during a public hearing with White and his attorney which grew contentious at times.

Holden said White made several misrepresentations during the hearing, and tried to make it about the mayor rather than White's performance.

"I will not stand here and allow him to divide this community any further," Holden said.

White accused the mayor of violating his rights, and creating an impossible situation for anyone to resume as chief through his micromanagement of the department.

News 2 will have more on today's hearing and Holden's decision starting at noon.

News
Holden chooses to uphold BRPD chief's firing
Holden chooses to uphold BRPD chief's firing
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden announced he will uphold his decision to fire Baton Rouge Police... More >>
1 decade ago Monday, February 18 2013 Feb 18, 2013 Monday, February 18, 2013 1:41:00 PM CST February 18, 2013

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days