Holden chooses to uphold BRPD chief's firing

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden announced he will uphold his decision to fire Baton Rouge Police Chief Dewayne White.

Holden made the announcement during a public hearing with White and his attorney which grew contentious at times.

Holden said White made several misrepresentations during the hearing, and tried to make it about the mayor rather than White's performance.

"I will not stand here and allow him to divide this community any further," Holden said.

White accused the mayor of violating his rights, and creating an impossible situation for anyone to resume as chief through his micromanagement of the department.

