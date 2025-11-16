Hammond PD trying to identify man who allegedly used stolen car battery to power, steal another vehicle

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department requested the public's help on Friday in identifying a suspect in two burglaries in which the suspect allegedly stole a car battery to power and steal a vehicle at another location.

The department said the suspect entered Supreme Toyota on South Morrison Boulevard through an unlocked door and stole a battery from a vehicle before proceeding to Nick Arnone Auto Tile Services, where he allegedly used the stolen battery to start and steal a silver 2010 Dodge Charger. 

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740. 

Friday, November 14 2025

