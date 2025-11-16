80°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond PD trying to identify man who allegedly used stolen car battery to power, steal another vehicle
Related Story
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department requested the public's help on Friday in identifying a suspect in two burglaries in which the suspect allegedly stole a car battery to power and steal a vehicle at another location.
The department said the suspect entered Supreme Toyota on South Morrison Boulevard through an unlocked door and stole a battery from a vehicle before proceeding to Nick Arnone Auto Tile Services, where he allegedly used the stolen battery to start and steal a silver 2010 Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740.
News
Hammond PD trying to identify man who allegedly used stolen car battery to power, steal another vehicle
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department requested the public's help on Friday in identifying a suspect in two burglaries in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tailgate on 2: LSU vs Ark & SU vs TX SU
-
Pokémon craze has collectors waiting outside stores hoping to win big
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss