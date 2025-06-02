Hammond Fire officials investigating multiple campers that caught fire early Saturday morning

HAMMOND — Multiple campers caught fire in Hammond early Saturday morning.

Hammond Fire officials said that their firefighters were called to the Hidden Oaks Campground around 4:29 a.m. to find several campers up in flames.

Officials said that Hammond Fire called the 8th Ward Volunteer Fire Department for a tanker to assist with water supply to suppress the fire, which was quickly brought under control.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.