80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SGFD: Cedarbrook Drive house fire accidentally caused by electric recliner

51 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, May 31 2025 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 9:57 AM May 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. GEORGE — A house fire that displaced two people was started accidentally when an electric recliner caught fire, St. George Fire officials said Saturday.

The Tuesday fire at a Cedarbrook Drive home started just before 8:43 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they could see the blaze from several blocks away.

Trending News

The two residents of the home were uninjured and the fire was brought under control within 90 minutes, officials said. After the fire, crews remained in the area through the morning to monitor the scene for hotspots that could spark another fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days