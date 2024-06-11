Grizzly Greats Inducted into Catholic High Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - Four Grizzly Greats were honored Saturday night at L'Auberge and were formally inducted into Catholic High's Grizzly Great Hall of Fame Class.

This years headliner was "Thunderfoot" Donnie Jones the class of 1993. Jones recently announced his retirement from the NFL after capturing his first-ever Super Bowl title this year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent 14 seasons in the National Football League and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2004 NFL Draft. Jones was named an All-Pro punter in both 2008 and 2009.

"It's a great honor for me tonight be inducted with this group," said Jones. Major, Patrick and with Corey. You know Catholic High is such a special place in my heart. My time there was really great. I made a lot of friends through out this whole process with the Super Bowl and having so much support from the school and to be inducted tonight as a Grizzly Great is an honor for me."

Patrick Coogan class of '93, Corey Gainz class of '94 and Major Applewhite '97 were also inductee's that joined Jones last night at the event.

Coogan a former LSU Tiger was a standout for LSU's baseball program helping lead the Bayou Bengals to two National Championships. In 1997 he was drafted in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and spent six seasons in professional baseball.

Cory Gainz class of '94 was one of the most prolific three sport athletes in CHS history played college football the University of Tennessee. Gaines earned All-SEC Academic Honors in 1994 and lettered his sophomore through senior seasons, amassing 162 tackles, a sack, an interception and a defensive touchdown. The Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the 1998 NFL Draft and played one season in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lastly, Major Applewhite the current head football coach at the University of Houston was inducted as well. Applewhite played quarterback at the University of Texas where as a freshman, he led the Longhorns to the first Cotton Bowl victory since 1982 and was selected as the 1998 Big 12 Freshman of the Year.