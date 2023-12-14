Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank reopens offices since August flood

BATON ROUGE – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank held a ribbon cutting for the reopening of their offices since the August flood.

The reopening took place on Friday morning at the food bank located on S. Choctaw.

Mike Manning, president of the food bank, said the agency was still able to operate out of its warehouse a few weeks after the flood, but could not get back into their offices.

"It took us a long time to get home, but we are finally home," Manning said.

Manning said that they could not have been able to reopen without the help and support of the community.

The food bank is also partnering with Smithfield Foods to hold a food distribution in honor of the August flood. The distribution will take place at the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until all the food has been distributed.

According to Manning, Smithfield provided the food bank with trailer loads of meat products during the flood to distribute.

"We are trying to give back for everything that has been given to us, the many blessings that we have received in recovering from the flood," Manning said.