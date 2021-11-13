Gov. Edwards celebrates veterans during 'Never Forget Garden Ceremony'

BATON ROUGE- The "Never Forget Garden" at Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park located in the shadow of the state capitol building, is now there to make sure people continue to remember the service and sacrifices of our veterans.

"Veterans Day to me is an opportunity to celebrate the brave men and women who have paved the path for us today," said Staff Sgt. Justus Branson.

He took a visit today to remember our fallen heroes.

"There are so many people that have given everything to this country just for us to live free and go about our days without worry. I just want to give back what was given to me," said Branson.

Governor John Bel Edwards, a veteran himself, extended the gratitude of the state to those who served.

"It's my wish that when people visit the dedicated "Never Forget Garden" that they will also feel an overwhelming sense of appreciation and respect for the supreme sacrifices for those who protect the soul of America," said Edwards.

Those who attended the dedication of the new garden on Thursday also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C.

"Some people gave some, and some people gave all. The ones who gave their all are unfortunately not here, but we're still here to express our appreciation to them," said 1st Sgt. Roosevelt Gipson Sr.

This new garden is a way to make sure people never forget the sacrifice.