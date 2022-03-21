Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards advises residents to continue taking Harvey seriously
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Although Harvey has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, Gov. John Bel Edwards says it's still a threat to Louisiana.
At least 18 parishes in the state have been declared a state of emergency.
"This a large powerful storm and the rain bands will cross over into Louisiana," Edwards said at his press conference Saturday afternoon.
He also expressed that this is not a time for residents to become complacent.
"It could be a week before that storm crosses into Louisiana and dumps a lot rain in our state and eastern portions of Texas," Edwards said. "All of which drain into the Sabine River for Example and could cause flooding there."
Even though Texas is taking the brunt of Harvey, FEMA has equipment and staff to set up a temporary hospital for special need patients in Baton Rouge if needed.
"We could be prepared and ready to respond in a moments notice and that's pretty much why it's here," William Doran of FEMA said.
The governor says voluntary evacuations orders are still in place in Cameron, Vermilion and Ibera Parishes.
He says Harvey has already produced a tornado in the southwestern part of the state.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Another teenager murdered in Baton Rouge in less than 2 weeks
-
High gas prices drive customers to buy smaller cars with better gas...
-
Dozens gather in Central to honor slain toddler
-
2022 Wearin' of the Green Parade - watch it on demand here
-
Spirits high as Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls for first time...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade