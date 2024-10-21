Good 2 Eat: Gumbo!

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Dry Oven Roux

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

On a cookie sheet, place 3-4 cups all-purpose flour keeping 1 inch away from the sides of the pan. Place in the pan in the oven. Make sure and stir every 30 minutes.

If you cook for 2 hours, this will be a peanut butter color such as for an etouffee.

If you cook for 4 hours, this will be a chocolate color such as for gumbo.

Once cooled, this must be sifted. Once sifted, store the way you would store flour.

Gumbo Base

8-12 servings

3 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced green bell pepper

1 cup diced green onions

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons Creole seasoning

8 cups chicken stock

Place onions, celery, bell pepper, and green onions in a stock pot and set aside.

In a stainless steel or cast iron pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add flour, and use a whisk to slowly stir, making sure to cover the entire bottom of the pan until flour is a chocolate color. Pour roux on top of vegetables in stock pot and stir. Place pot over medium heat, add garlic, and Creole seasoning, and stir for 2 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil. Use this as the base for gumbo recipes of choice.