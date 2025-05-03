Good 2 Eat: Beef Burritos

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Beef Burritos

Seasoning

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp sea salt

2 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Beef

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ onion , finely chopped

1 lb beef beef

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

3 Tbsp. water

Burritos

6 - 8 large soft 10” flour tortillas or round wraps

3 cups cooked rice, warm

3 cups lettuce or cabbage , finely sliced

1 cup corn kernels

1 cup black beans

3 tomatoes, deseeded and diced

1/2 red onion , finely chopped

Finely chopped cilantro

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese

Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add garlic and onion, cook for 2 minutes until onion is lightly browned. Add beef and cook, breaking it up as you go, until it turns brown.

Add seasoning and cook for 1 minute. Then add tomato paste and water, cook for 3 minutes until the water is mostly evaporated but the beef is still juicy. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes – piping hot filling will steam the burrito, making the tortilla soggy.

Warm the tortillas before rolling (per packet directions).

Place a burrito on a work surface. Place 1/4 - 1/3 cup of rice just below the centre. Top with 1/4 - 1/3 cup beef, then some lettuce, corn, black beans, tomato, a sprinkle of red onion, coriander and cheese.

Fold up the bottom to cover the filling then fold the edges in. Roll up tightly, then wrap in foil.

Burritos could be served with sour cream, salsa and/or guacamole.