Gonzales Police arrests one, looking for another after shots fired at Top Notch Daiquiris on Sunday
GONZALES - Gonzales Police arrested two people after a Sunday altercation outside of Top Notch Daiquiris resulted in shots fired.
Officials said Dominique S. Bassett and Henry Lee Hasten III were wanted for attempted murder and aggravated damage to criminal property among other charges after a physical altercation escalated into gunfire. Bassett, 34, was arrested Thursday and Hasten, 49, was taken into custody Wednesday.
No one was injured.
