Gonzales man killed in Assumption Parish wreck
THIBODAUX - A Gonzales man was killed in a three-car wreck along an Assumption Parish highway on Monday morning.
Louisiana State Police said of 39-year-old Pedro Leija Guzman of Gonzales was driving along LA-398 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on. Guzman's car went back into the right lane and hit another vehicle.
Guzman died at the scene. One of the other drivers was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Troopers say impairment was not suspected.
