GET 2 MOVING: Uptown Climbing
BATON ROUGE — This week on Get 2 Moving, hit the rock wall at Uptown Climbing.
Uptown Climbing is the perfect place to test your skills, whether you're a seasoned pro or have never climbed before.
Learn more about Uptown Climbing here.
