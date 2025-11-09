68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GET 2 MOVING: Uptown Climbing

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — This week on Get 2 Moving, hit the rock wall at Uptown Climbing. 

Uptown Climbing is the perfect place to test your skills, whether you're a seasoned pro or have never climbed before. 

Learn more about Uptown Climbing here.

News
GET 2 MOVING: Uptown Climbing
GET 2 MOVING: Uptown Climbing
BATON ROUGE — This week on Get 2 Moving, hit the rock wall at Uptown Climbing. Uptown Climbing is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 07 2025 Nov 7, 2025 Friday, November 07, 2025 7:55:00 AM CST November 07, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days