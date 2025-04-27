Get 2 Moving: Refuge Aerial

BATON ROUGE - Twirls, spins, hangs, and flips are in store this week at Refuge Aerial, where a team of experienced professionals knows how to make them look good, too.

The most well-known aspect of aerial sports is the silks, which can even be taken as a course in college. There are several other aerial sports that athletes can enjoy.

Acrobats have many options when performing in the air like trapeze, hoop swing, sling, rope and even aerial fire play.

Owner and coach Alaina Williams says she picked the name of her business because it is a safe place for everyone of all ages and skills to come together and work on their personal goals.

At Refuge, safety is the number one priority. This is what Coach Williams says sets them apart from other acrobatic facilities.

Upper body and core strength are two parts of the body that are heavily conditioned in aerial sports. Athletes need to pull themselves up into the air and hold a safe, stable position while hanging many feet high off the ground.

There is always room for growth in this sport and it is a great mental challenge that can be rewarding when new milestones are hit.

Click here for more information on how to try it out or get involved.